On July 9, 2020 the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received information on a stolen pull behind camper being kept at a residence in Artemus. The camper, a 1017 Forest River valued at over $10,000, was reported stolen from Claiborne County Tennessee. Deputy Elijah Broughton was able to locate the camper at a residence on Elm Lane in Artemus.

After conducting an investigation, Deputy Broughton obtained a Knox County Arrest Warrant on Russell “Rusty” Toothman, for Receiving Stolen Property –over $10,000.

On July 14, 2020 Russell Toothman age 47 of Artemus, KY was arrested on the warrant.

