A Knox County man is charged with assault after he allegedly struck his partner after they discovered his infidelity last Wednesday.
The Kentucky State Police responded to a possible domestic situation in Artemus around 2:15 p.m. Troopers were advised while on their way that both parties had left the premises in different vehicles. Both the individuals were found in their cars on Cornbread Hill Rd.
Both individuals stated that the victim had found texts on the phone of Jerry Vaughn, 42, showing he had been cheating. According to the arrest report, the victim stated that Vaughn became angry and punched them in the mouth before “slamming her up against the wall, refusing to let her leave the house.” The citation notes that the victim had a busted bottom lip and other markings. Vaughn denied physically assaulting the victim.
Vaughn was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault. He was also hit with a failure to appear charge. He was arraigned the following day where he plead not-guilty. A pretrial conference was scheduled for February, 15. Vaughn remains held on a $2,500 bond and owes $184 related to the failure to appear charge.
This story presented complimentary for the week of the January 27, 2022 issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.