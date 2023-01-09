An Artemus man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a female alleges he locked her in his car while touching her and exposing himself to her.
According to the Barbourville Police Department arrest citation, James Gray, 41 of Artemus, stopped to give the female a ride as she was walking along a roadway. She got in his vehicle and told Gray she needed to be taken to the courthouse where she needed dropped off.
The female alleges that while driving to the courthouse, Gray used his hand to brush her hair on the left side of her head, causing her to move away from him. She informed Gray she didn’t want him touching her. The female alleges that when she moved away from him, Gray locked the doors so she couldn’t exit the vehicle.
The citation states that after the doors were locked, the victim looked at Gray and allegedly observed his genitalia was out of his pants while he looked at the victim then back at his genitalia. The victim alleges that while traveling Gray asked her numerous times if she would like to go back to his residence.
When taking her to Court Square, the victim alleges Gray attempted to go to a different destination at the four-way intersection, and before turning on Court Square asked the victim to promise not to tell anyone about the incident.
Gray was arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure, Second Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, First Degree and Sexual Abuse, Third Degree. He is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 fully secured bond. Gray is scheduled for an appearance in Knox District Court on Tuesday, January 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.