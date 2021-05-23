ACS
Picasa

Arthur C. Stewart, Jr., 61, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born November 25, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas.

Rusty was a United States Air Force veteran who proudly served his country.

He was preceded by his father, Arthur C. Stewart, Sr.

He leaves behind his loving family: his mother, Elizabeth M. Stewart; sister, Linda K. Johnson and husband Eddie; sister, Terry A. Mitchell; niece, April D. Gray; three nephews: Charles Mitchell IV, Stuart J. Mitchell, and Justin Johnson, and their families.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Siler officiating.  Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with military rites by the D.A.V. Chapter 158.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 1 P.M. Thursday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.

To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you