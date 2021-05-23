Arthur C. Stewart, Jr., 61, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born November 25, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas.
Rusty was a United States Air Force veteran who proudly served his country.
He was preceded by his father, Arthur C. Stewart, Sr.
He leaves behind his loving family: his mother, Elizabeth M. Stewart; sister, Linda K. Johnson and husband Eddie; sister, Terry A. Mitchell; niece, April D. Gray; three nephews: Charles Mitchell IV, Stuart J. Mitchell, and Justin Johnson, and their families.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Siler officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with military rites by the D.A.V. Chapter 158.
The family will receive friends from 12 – 1 P.M. Thursday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.
