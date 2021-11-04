Arthur Ray Mullins, age 84, of Corbin, KY, formerly of Pennington Gap, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday November 2, 2021 at the Heritage in Corbin.
He was born in Jonesville, VA, a son to the late Grant Mullins and Ella Mae Burgan Mullins. Arthur was a retired road engineer and he was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1972. Arthur was a true Christian who never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone without question.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Ledford, and by a brother, Omer "Pjib" Mullins.
Arthur is survived by his four children; Michael Mullins, Alan Mullins, Gregory Mullins and wife Sandra, and Shelia Mullins; three granddaughters, Courtney Mullins, Rachel Mullins, and Ella Mullins.
Visitation will be from 12-1pm on Friday November 5, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be at 1pm on Friday with Rev. Tim Bargo officiating.
Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.