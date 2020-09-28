Arthur Stewart, 83, of Gray passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his home. Born February 2, 1937, in Lexington, Kentucky, he was the son of the late John R. and Clara Mae Stewart.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Stewart.
He was a member of Keck Baptist Church. Arthur was also a retired Air Force veteran whose 20+ years of service included Vietnam. Later, he worked 42 years as a parts manager at Gambrel Toyota.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Stewart; daughter, Linda Johnson (Eddie); daughter, Terry Mitchell; son, Arthur Stewart, Jr.; four grandchildren: April Mitchell, Charles Mitchell, Stuart Mitchell (Charlisa), and Justin Johnson (Crystal); eight great grandchildren; sister, Kay Biggs (Larry); and brother, Joe Stewart (Pam). He is also survived by many other relatives and numerous friends. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, September 28, 2020, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Seymour Wattenbarger officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with grandsons and great grandsons serving as pallbearers. Full military rites will be conducted by the D.A.V. Chapter 158.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 P.M. Sunday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.
