Well, by the time you read this 2022 will be slowly starting to close its chapter in the history of time. It’s been a good year for a lot of reasons, but also a bad and depressing year for others.
A good report
I am happy to report that throughout 2022, your local newspaper remained steadfast in its commitment to exclusive local coverage, and we maintained a strong readership and advertising base. We had one of our best years in a very long time, in fact. Our success is due to you, our readers and supporters. Without you, we wouldn’t be here. We’re so thankful we are and we look forward to serving you for many years more going into the future.
New role with KPA
As I’ve shared before, I sit on the Board of Directors with the Kentucky Press Association as a State At-Large member. Our District board member is my Manchester Enterprise counterpart, Mark Hoskins. Your Mountain Advocate newspaper is part of a small, locally-owned group of newspapers that cover Southeast Kentucky, but in addition, we have a very strong representation when it comes to our state press association. Including myself, we also have as I mentioned Mark Hoskins with The Manchester Enterprise, Jessica Butler, publisher of both The Beattyville Enterprise and Booneville Sentinel newspapers, Keith Taylor, publisher of The Berea Citizen, and our boss, Glenn Gray, the Chief Operating Officer for Nolan Group Media and an owner of Mountain Advocate Media will take office as President of the Kentucky Press Association in January.
I was nominated for the Vice President position, which if elected would have elevated me to one day become President. I didn’t win that election though. My very deserving colleague, Dennis Brown, publisher of the Lewis County Herald in Vanceburg, Kentucky, won and will be our Vice President in the coming year. Dennis currently serves as Treasurer for KPA. With his new responsibilities that position will be vacated and I was nominated and elected to be Treasurer for 2023, and sit on the Executive Board with the Kentucky Press Association. I am very honored and look forward to serving our state and better serving our people in Knox County through my involvement with KPA!
I’m a married man!
In July, I married the woman God had in his plan for me. In a beautiful church in Clinton, Tenn. surrounded by over 100 of our closest friends and family, my sweet, beautiful bride Ashley and I gave our vows to each other and dedicated our marriage to our Lord. I am so thankful for the life God has blessed me with and the amazing woman that he created to be my wife. I only hope to be the best husband I could possibly be for her.
The hardest moment in my life
Less than two months after our wedding, we said “see you later” to my sweet mom. After a brief battle with bladder cancer, my mom went home to be with the Lord just before midnight on Saturday, September 3. We miss her fiercely and I am jealous of what she is experiencing. I know one day I will see her beautiful face again and hear her voice, the one I long to hear call me each day. For now, I have voicemails and videos.
The holidays without our mom was difficult. It was a first Thanksgiving that she didn’t get to cook for us, and a first Christmas she didn’t get to watch her children and grandbabies open gifts. I am thankful, however, that we were able to visit her resting place on Christmas day and tearfully, wish her a “Merry Christmas” in the presence of our Savior.
A new day, a new year ahead
While 2022 had its ups and downs, we look ahead into 2023 with great ideas, expectations and plans for your community newspaper. We have new plans for community engagement and ways to get our younger generations involved and more interested in journalism. We believe we need to train up a new generation to one day take our place. We never want Knox County to become a news desert, a place without a newspaper. That would be a nightmare that not many realize.
I look forward to hearing from our readers and business partners in the days and months ahead. We want to understand how we can better serve Knox County.
Happy New Year!
