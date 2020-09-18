An Artemus man was served with an arrest warrant while in court Monday afternoon.
Russell Toothman, 48, was arrested on a complaint warrant after appearing in regards to an arrest related to a stolen camper. That case was set for a pre-trial conference on October 12.
The warrant alleges that on July 30 Toothman threw a man off a porch causing visible injury. He then reportedly pepper sprayed the man in the eyes and bit him on the chest. The warrant also says that Toothman was at the home of the victim’s girlfriend when the victim and his girlfriend arrived.
Toothman is charged with fourth degree assault and was taken from the courthouse to the Knox County Detention Center. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond the next morning.
