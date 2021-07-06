evidence.jpg

The Knox County Sheriff's Department received a call of an assault with a metal pipe at a residence on King Town Hill near Bryants Store on Monday.

Deputy Sam Mullins launched an investigation into the incident. As part of the investigation, Mullins traveled to a resident on Old Prichard Hollow near Barbourville. When Mullins arrived at the residence, he observed a man jump out of a window and flee.

The man, Joshua Taylor, was apprehended and Deputy Mullins entered the residence where he observed two other individuals and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in plain view. Approximately two ounces more of suspected methamphetamine, a handgun and a 22 caliber rifle were also located inside the residence.

Arrested:

Joshua Arnold Taylor age 28 of Barbourville, KY was arrested and charged with Fleeing or Evading Police First Degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance First Degree, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Resisting Arrest.

Mathew Jordan Taylor age 40 of Williamsburg, KY was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance First Degree and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Jennifer Smith age 36 of Rockholds, KY was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance First Degree.

All three were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Smith was released later that evening while the Taylors remain held as of press time. 

