The regional SkillsUSA competition was held at Bell County Area Technology Center on Wednesday, and students enrolled in Knox County’s ATC created a spark!
Brandon Abner, a Barbourville student at the ATC, took home 1st place in the Welding 2 competition while Knox Central’s Cody Smith earned 3rd. The Welding 2 competition is for experienced welders, which requires attention to detail.
Rising welder Matthew Warren from Knox Central earned 2nd place in the Welding 1 competition.
Participating in the Skills USA event from Knox County ATC were Herman Hensley, Andrew Roach, Devan King, Dakota Barnes, Wesley Lawson, Matthew Warren, Tristan Yates, Cody Smith, Dylan Deaton, George Trosper, Waylon Messer, and Brandon Abner.
The welding program at Knox County ATC is part of Career and Technical Education, which is focused on giving students real-life skills that can transfer into that future employment. SkillsUSA Kentucky programs include local, regional, state and national competitions in which students demonstrate occupational and leadership skills. At the annual state SkillsUSA Kentucky Leadership and Skills Championships, approximately 1,000 students compete in 99 occupational and leadership skill areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.