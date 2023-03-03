The Barbourville Appalachian Regional Hospital Auxiliary will be hosting an Arts and Craft Show on June 2nd and 3rd. It will be located at Knox Central Middle School.
There will be many indoor spaces and limited outdoor spaces under the canopy.
The set up fee for one day is 35.00 and the two day fee is 65.00.
Artisans will be located in a separate area for free demonstrations. Please let them know if you are interested in demonstrating your skill.
There will be:
Handicapped Parking
Police security
A concession stand.
Several businesses have already agreed to set up in the free Wellness Tent Area: The Barbourville Health Department, Spero Health, St. Joseph of London, and The Commission for Handicapped Children. If your business would be willing to participate, please contact :
Stella Smith627-2492
Judy Foley627-3012
Judy Stacy546-8193
Sponsorships for businesses will also be sold to businesses and organizations.
The Barbourville Appalachian Regional Hospital Auxiliary is a charitable organization which benefits the hospital and the surrounding community.
For an example it:
Purchased tile floor for the emergency room.
Purchased blood filtering machine.
Purchased chairs for the board room.
Purchased physical therapy equipment.
Provided donation for the Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims.
Provide McDonald Gift Cards to emergency families.
Donated a large amount to the future Autism Program.
Provided scholarships in the health field.
Purchased Transport Wheelchairs.
Purchased single and double Comfort Chairs for patient rooms.
Purchases towels, washcloths, hand towels, and soap for long term patients.
Planted trees on hospital grounds in memory of auxiliary members who have passed.
They Need Your Help!
If you would be interested in becoming a greatly needed volunteer member of this beneficial organization to assist in planning and service, please contact one of the members listed above.
