FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 28, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today activated the price gouging hotline and online reporting portal in response to severe flooding in the Eastern region of the Commonwealth. Suspected price gouging can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 502-696-5485 or by visiting ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.
“Our hearts are with our fellow Kentuckians who are affected by flooding in Southeastern Kentucky, and we will work together to ensure that price gouging does not prevent them from getting the supplies and essential items that are needed during this incredibly difficult time,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We encourage Kentuckians to report possible price gouging immediately at ag.ky.gov/pricegouging or by calling 502-696-5485.”
When filing a price gouging complaint, Kentuckians are encouraged to report as many details as possible about the suspected price gouging, including the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known. If a refund is sought, consumers should also keep receipts from the transaction to show proof of purchase.
KRS 367.374 governs the sale or rental of goods and services when a state of emergency is in effect, and states that no person shall sell or rent an item for a price “which is grossly in excess of the price prior to the declaration” within the “geographical area indicated in the declaration of emergency.” Goods and services included in this prohibition include consumer food items; goods or services used for emergency cleanup; emergency supplies; medical supplies; home heating oil; building materials; housing; transportation, freight, and storage services; and gasoline or other motor fuels.
Kentuckians should report suspected price gouging to 502-696-5485 or ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.