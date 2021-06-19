Knox County Circuit Court Judge Michael Caperton granted a temporary restraining order Monday against a controversial policy change by the state Parole Board. The order was granted after the Kentucky Attorney General joined one of two lawsuits against the new policy.
The Parole Board policy change allows 45 people serving life sentences to have new parole hearings after previously being ordered to serve out the rest of their sentences. Mark Anthony Kidd, 54, of Knox County is one such person who could be eligible for parole in the future. Kidd was convicted of the 1995 murder of Corbin businessman George Couch.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a lawsuit with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Knox and Laurel Counties, Jackie Steele, that questions the policy change’s legality. The restraining order puts the change on hold for the time being. The first new hearing under the change would have happened next month. A second lawsuit against the policy change was filed by the Commonwealth Attorney for Pulaski County.
“They finally feel as though they can close that chapter and start the healing process and then for a government agency to open it back up and rip those wounds open again, put them through this all over again, to stop that and be there for them again it’s a good feeling,” said Steele regarding the parole board’s decision and the restraining order against it.
