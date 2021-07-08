The Knox County Chamber of Commerce heard from Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon during its meeting on Tuesday, June 29.
Harmon was elected to the position in 2015 after spending 13 years in the house as a State Representative for the 54th district. He noted that he is Kentucky’s oldest current constitutional officer by roughly 10 years.
Harmon’s office is charged with auditing the accounts and financial transactions of all of the state’s spending agencies such as the sheriff’s department and PVA office.
Harmon spoke about recent changes to state law that allow his office to save agencies, and counties, money. One change allows auditors to focus more on “high-risk” audits by focusing less on agencies with a “clean” audit the prior year. Harmon stated that this approach has saved clerk’s offices an average of 65% on audits and 70% savings for sheriff’s departments.
Another change came from House Bill 265. The bill allows the auditor’s office to perform a uniform audit of all of an entities tax settlements together. Before, each tax settlement required a separate audit, and thus, a separate audit to pay for. Harmon hopes the change will bring additional savings for counties in the future.
Harmon touched on his office’s state-wide audit for the first half of the year. He mentioned issues with the unemployment system that have created what he called “a fraudulent environment.” He noted that the changes were “well intended.” Harmon also mentioned some 400 thousand emails related to unemployment that were archived but never read.
Harmon encourages folks to report cases of fraud to his office at auditor.ky.gov.
