Arvil Lee Rains, 83, of Corbin passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
Born January 4, 1938, he was the son of the late Earl and Pauline Rains.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Anderson.
He leaves behind his brother, Eugene Rains and wife Bobbie; sister, Betty Morton and husband Michael; sister, Wanda Witt and husband Dennis; and sister, Sherry Logan and husband David. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery with Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.
Hart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
