Axie Hammons Corey — A life of Survival, Perseverance, and Wit

Axie Hammons was born February 15, 1938 in Baughman, now known as Turkey Creek. Her parents moved their family to Michigan for work when she was in first and second grade.
They returned to Knox County in time for her to start the third grade. She explained that back then, Boone School didn’t have a lunchroom or free lunch. They ate in an area in the hallway. The students were allowed to go to a little store down from the school to buy apples or other snacks. Interestingly enough, the students also used an outhouse because there was no inside plumbing. In addition, she said she has no memory of a student ever talking back to a teacher. They did have spelling and math competitions. The slower students were seated beside the smarter ones, so they could help them learn. At the time, buses did not run up hollers. The students would have to walk to the beginning of the holler to catch the bus. They would leave their muddy shoes outside on Axie’s parent’s porch. She recalls that in the winter, her momma would carry the shoes inside.
Axie came down with Polio the first week of sixth grade. She admitted, “I was fortunate because a lot of children died back then with Polio. Some families lost more than one child from it.” She was placed in what is now known as an Iron Lung, which helped her to breathe. In addition, she had to later relearn how to walk.
Just before Thanksgiving, Axie was able to return to school. She remembers her family put her in a wagon and rolled her over to church that weekend. To their surprise, everyone in the church got up and walked out. They were afraid of catching Polio.
Axie’s parents had bought the building where the current fellowship building is at when they came back from Michigan. They allowed Hobert Beck to use the building for the Turkey Creek Baptist Mission. At the same time, Preacher Beck started the Highway Chapel which was located in an old pool hall across from G&M Oil which grew into what is now the East Barbourville Church. Members of the First Baptist Church came to help with services. Among those were John Dixon, Mike Pope, Russell Pope, Mrs. Tuggle played the organ and Columbia Martin gave piano lessons. The youth and adults of Turkey Creek would go around to different churches in Knox County in the summer and hold two week Bible Schools.
Eventually, lightning struck the old Turkey Creek Mission and burned it down. The First Baptist Church helped to fund the block church building where the current Turkey Creek Church is today. Steve Ross eventually helped Turkey Creek to become an independent church.
Axie remembers being young and watching young boys dig a gas line with their bare hands and a pickaxe. Their backs looked like leather. She chuckled. “I didn’t realize I was such an antique. I thought surely my memory isn’t right, but my son looked up when the backhoe was made. It wasn’t made until later.” When she came back from the Children’s Hospital with leg braces and crutches, there was a gas heater in her house. She said, “When the gas kicked on it would scare me to death.”
After grade school, Axie attended Knox Central from 1952-1956. The rule was that girls had to wear dresses, except in gym class. Her parents asked if she could be allowed to wear pants in order to cover her braces. They were told no. She commented that even the cheerleaders had to wear long skirts. There were no real discipline problems with the exception of a couple fights a year.
In college, Axie met and married the love of her life, Bill Corey. She explained,
“I wasn’t allowed to date. There was a special room in my house where he could come and sit with me. Sometimes, we were allowed to go to church across the street. We went to the movies a few times, but my two brothers had to go with me.”
Bill and Axie raised three successful children Mike, Bob, and Jeff. Mike is the Knox County Clerk. Axie exclaimed that she loved going “politicking” with him because she loved talking to everyone. Bob and Jeff work together at Mountain Ridge Drilling and Corey Paving.
In 1959, Axie became a bookkeeper and secretary at Knox Central High School. The school had grades 1-12. There was only one phone in the whole school. She stated, “That meant I was responsible for running all over the building to give messages.” She recalls that Clinton B. Hammons was the principal. He gave devotions every morning. If he was going to be away for a meeting, he made sure there was someone present to give the devotion. There were very few discipline problems, but when they arose, Mr. Hammons gave the students a choice of a three day suspension or a paddling. Axie admitted she gave poor students things too like free books and basketball tickets. Mr. Hammons found out and told her to stop. She answered, “I’ll stop when you stop giving the rich folks free game passes!” He replied, “Go ahead, you’re going to anyway!” Axie continued, “If they got a bad note and the student told me they were going to get in a lot of trouble at home because of it, the letter never got mailed.”
Axie remembers accepting excuses for students to go uptown to get their parents groceries, garden seeds, or their teeth fixed at the dentist during their free period. Otherwise, they would have no way back to town. Axie explained, “I could sign CBH as good as he could on excuses. Rides were hard to come by. Even ball players had to hitchhike a ride to their games.” When Axie left the bookkeeper position in 1976, she was making $320.00 a month.
The following year, Axie began working as a cashier at the Creek Store. She loved that job because she really enjoyed talking to all of the customers. “I’d go back and work there now if I could,” she admits.
Over the years, Bill and Axie’s three sons have given them 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The couple had been married for 62 years when Bill passed away three years ago. He had fought cancer for ten years. Axie admitted, “I think sometimes that I died with him.”
Now, her days are spent talking on the phone and playing solitaire. You’d be hard pressed to find someone in Knox County that doesn’t know Axie Corey and hasn’t been touched by her kindness or shenanigans.
