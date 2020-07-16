Katelynn Hope Asher became pregnant in May 2018. Things were going well until week 10, when she began to experience complications.
On one occasion she was rushed to the ER, telling fiancé Randy that she believed she had miscarried. Fortunately, a heartbeat was found following an ultrasound. Although a relief, the couple were left puzzled as they had no idea what the problem could be.
A doctor arrived in the couple’s room and informed them that Katelynn had a “partial molar pregnancy,” meaning the baby would likely miscarry within the next few weeks. “We left there feeling so empty and confused,” she said.
A week later they followed up with their OBGYN, Katelynn was still dealing with symptoms like high blood pressure and by now was experiencing swelling in her legs and feet. An ultrasound again showed the baby to have a strong heartbeat and he appeared to be healthy. Still, the couple were told the baby would likely miscarry and never make it to term. They decided they would wait until the baby stopped growing before having any kind of procedure. “We knew miracles could happen,” Katelynn said.
In early August, Katelynn met with a high-risk doctor in Lexington. By this time her symptoms had largely worsened. Following an ultrasound, she was told she was experiencing a rare “complete molar pregnancy with a viable twin.” This meant she had become pregnant with twins but one of them hadn’t formed. Katelynn was informed the baby could stop growing at any time or die after birth, and she could lose her own life due to complications. “I will not give up this baby and we will do whatever it takes,” she said, becoming a patient of the High-Risk team at University of Kentucky medical Center.
By her August 24 appointment, Katelynn’s symptoms had grown more severe and she was now having trouble breathing. At just over 15 weeks the baby was still healthy but Katelynn was admitted to the hospital because her own health was now at risk. “I didn’t want to be away from Randy or my five other kids but I knew I had to for my health,’ she said.
For three months Katelynn would undergo tests, scans, and bloodwork. She continued to refuse to have the pregnancy terminated despite her deteriorating condition. Doctors managed to get her thyroid and blood pressure under control enough to allow the baby to keep growing until 23 weeks, when it would be viable outside the womb.
Legend Denver Asher was born shortly thereafter when Katelynn was 24 weeks and four days pregnant. He was delivered around 3 p.m. on October 26, 2018 and weighed one pound, seven ounces. He had a tracheostomy and ventilator dependent and has a G-tube that helps him get nutrition.
Legend would spend the next 620 days in inpatient care. Last Wednesday, July 8, legend finally got to come home to Barbourville. He was welcomed home with a large display in the front yard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.