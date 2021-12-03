A Knox County man was arrested Monday morning over a year after he was indicted for first degree rape.
Anthony Broughton, 27, was indicted on October 23 of last year on one count of first-degree rape. The victim was a minor at the time of the incident in September 2018. Broughton was not present for his indictment and was given a $50,000 arrest warrant. On Monday, the warrant was served with Broughton being booked into the Knox County Detention Center at 11:37 a.m.
Broughton remains in custody with no court date set as of press time.
