An appeal by the United States regarding a judge's reasoning for allowing the release of Patrick Baker is keeping the pardoned killer in custody for the time being.
A judge ruled Tuesday that Baker could be released Wednesday, but that ruling was put on hold after prosecutors objected to the findings and reasoning for allowing his release.
"The United States moves for revocation of the Order. The United States respectfully disagrees with the weight afforded Defendant's period of state bond compliance versus the risk of dangerousness as recited in the United States Detention Memorandum," reads part of the objection.
This is a developing story.
Original:
A federal judge has ruled that Patrick Baker, previously convicted in the 2014 murder of Donald Mills and pardoned by former governor Matt Bevin, and arrested on federal charges last week, will be released from the Laurel County Detention Center until his trial in August.
Baker will have to wear a tracking device and give up any firearms in the home as conditions of his release. Court documents state that factors in the judge’s decision included Baker not violating the conditions of his bond in the original 2014 case and not committing any further violations following his 2019 pardon.
Baker was convicted of reckless homicide for the 2014 death of Donald Mills. In late 2019 he was pardoned by outgoing Governor Matt Bevin. The pardon became a source of controversy after it was revealed the Baker family had hosted a fundraiser for the former governor.
Last week Baker was arrested on a federal charge of murder during the act of drug trafficking. His trial begins August 10 and is expected to last one week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.