Effective Wednesday, July 28 Baptist Health Corbin is again restricting visitation for most patients in the hospital by allowing only one visitor per patient. There will be limited exceptions.
“We have seen a significant increase in the COVID positivity rate in our area. We are taking every precaution to keep our patients, visitors, and staff safe,” stated Anthony Powers, President. “We apologize for the inconvenience to our patients and their families, but we must keep patient and staff safety as our top priority.”
Everyone will be asked COVID screening questions and have their temperature taken upon entry into the hospital. The Main Entrance of the hospital will be open from 7am-7pm. The Emergency Department doors will be open 24/7. The Outpatient Surgery and Inpatient Surgery entrances will be open from 6:30 am-6pm. The Trillium Center entrance will remain closed at this time.
Baptist Health Corbin COVID Vaccination Clinic is now open Monday - Friday, 10am - 4pm in the Infusion Center located at the hospital. Appointments can be made at Scheduleyourvaccine.com or calling 606.526.4990. “I would encourage anyone not vaccinated to make an appointment today as we are seeing a rise in positive COVID patients in our community again,” stressed Powers.
In order to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, the CDC is now recommending that everyone, including those fully vaccinated, should wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. This includes the tri-county area and other surrounding counties as they all remain in the red zone.
