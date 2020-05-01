CORBIN, Ky. (April 29, 2020) – Following the guidelines of the governor and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Baptist Health Corbin opened all diagnostic radiology services for both the hospital and its off-site imaging centers, effective April 27.
Baptist Health Corbin is now scheduling diagnostic and radiology testing, such as mammograms and X-rays. For most of these services, except mammograms, a doctor’s order is needed. To schedule your annual mammogram, call 606.526.4268.
To ensure the safety of our patients, Baptist Health has implemented the following social distancing processes and measures:
At all times, staff, patients, and any other entrants will be required to wear masks while at the facility.
Only patients will be allowed inside Baptist Health facilities and offices, with a few exceptions, such as a pediatric patient or a patient who needs help due to mobility issues.
Social distancing will be adhered to in the waiting room at all times.
Where possible, processes are in place to allow patients to wait in their vehicles until their appointment time. Staff will then notify them to come inside.
“This has been a safety-focused decision in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Anthony Powers, President and CEO of Baptist Health Corbin. “We understand that this has been a difficult and challenging time for our patients as services were paused. We will remain diligent in our effort to keep our patients and staff safe.”
About Baptist Health Corbin
Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to the residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, McCreary, Harlan and Campbell counties in Kentucky and nearby Jellico, Tennessee. Part of Louisville, Kentucky-based Baptist Health, the hospital offers 24 points of care in a full continuum from inpatient care to rehab services to behavioral health. Services include cardiac, orthopedics, pain management, a full range of women’s services, including obstetrics and breast care; wound care, pain management, cancer care, and diabetic treatments.
Formerly known as the Baptist Regional Medical Center, the hospital includes outpatient diagnostic, home care, occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics. Baptist Health has a network of healthcare providers for patients in the Southeast Kentucky area – from Baptist Health Medical Group offices, to Baptist Health Urgent Care and Baptist Health Express Care inside Walmart stores.
