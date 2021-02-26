Baptist Health Corbin has moved to phase 1C in the COVID–19 vaccination plan, opening appointments to individuals age 60 and older.
Hospital officials noted that demand for appointments for individuals in Phase 1B, which includes age 70 and older along with childcare workers, is slowing.
As a result, the hospital has moved on to those 60 and older in an effort to continue to administer as many vaccines as possible. Officials noted that all vaccinations sites are asked to administer 90 percent or more of all doses
received within seven days of arrival.
“We encourage all those in our community who are eligible to get the vaccine,” said Anthony Powers, Baptist Health Corbin president. “We know the vaccine is vitally important to our lives getting back to normal, and the best way to protect the vulnerable.”
Officials said Baptist Health Corbin is the first hospital in the Baptist Health system to expand eligibility to individuals at least 60 years old. Appointments for Baptist Health locations can be made through ScheduleYourVaccine.com and are available as vaccine supplies allow and only to those in current eligible stages.
Those eligible to receive a vaccine should:
-Provide proof of their age, residency status and any documentation needed to show that you’re a healthcare worker or first responder. A driver’s license or other current photo ID is required. If you do not meet the current vaccination criteria you will not be able to receive a vaccination and will be asked to reschedule.
-Go to a local facility in your county or a neighboring county. Not only is this more convenient, especially in the winter when road conditions can prohibit extended travel, but vaccines are allocated by the state according to the needs of the region. The state has opened a number of new vaccination sites in recent weeks, providing more opportunity and choices for getting a shot. Learn more at kycovid19.ky.gov - Kentucky Vaccine Map (egov.com).
-Schedule only during your rollout phase. You can review the Kentucky guidelines at https://vaccine.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 855.598.2246.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.