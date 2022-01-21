CORBIN, KY (January 21, 2022) As we face rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and increasingly crowded conditions, Baptist Health officials are asking the community to please stop coming to the emergency department for routine tests for the COVID-19 virus.
David Worthy, MD, Medical Director, Baptist Health Corbin, said, “We are having issues with patients coming into the emergency room simply for testing. If you show up for routine testing, you will be delaying care of other patients, plus your wait will be extremely long.” Worthy stressed that if you truly need emergency care, please don’t hesitate to come to the emergency room, but if you are seeking a COVID-19 test, there are several other options available.
You can contact your primary care provider, utilize the urgent cares, contact wildhealth.com/Trillium, which is located at the Trillium Center circle at Baptist Health Corbin or wildhealthcovid19testing.as.me to find the nearest location. Free COVID 19 testing sites are listed on Community-Based Testing Sites for COVID-19 | HHS.gov
Worthy stated, “If you are having minor symptoms such as cough, congestion and body aches, you can be treated at home in consultation with a family health provider or urgent care clinic. But more serious symptoms, such as chest pain, shortness of breath or low oxygen levels merit a visit to the emergency room.”
As well as the crowded emergency department, Baptist Health Corbin is also dealing with an increasing number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as the omicron variant of the virus continues through the community. Worthy stated, “Please get your vaccinations, your booster, wear your masks and practice social distancing as much as possible. This is one way we can help each other.”
Worthy also stressed, “We are no longer administering the monoclonal antibody as a treatment for COVID-19.” Evidence shows that Omicron is currently the dominate variant of COVID-19 in Kentucky and unfortunately, the current outpatient monoclonal IV treatment option is not effective. In light of that, we closed our COVID-19 Monoclonal Outpatient Clinic at Baptist Health Corbin.
About Baptist Health Corbin
Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to the residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, McCreary, Harlan and Campbell counties in Kentucky and Campbell County in Tennessee.
Part of nine-hospital Louisville, Kentucky-based Baptist Health, Baptist Health Corbin offers 36 points of care in a full continuum, from inpatient care and outpatient diagnostics to rehabilitation services and behavioral health. Services include heart care, orthopedics, pain management, wound care, cancer care, diabetic treatments, and a full range of women’s services, including obstetrics and breast care.
Baptist Health has a network of healthcare providers for patients in the southeast Kentucky area, including Baptist Health Medical Group physician offices, Baptist Health Urgent Care, and occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics. The hospital also has been Pathway to Excellence® designation for excellence in nursing services by the American Nursing Credentialing Center.
Learn more at BaptistHealth.com/Corbin.
