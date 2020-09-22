Baptist Health

To help maintain physical distancing, Baptist Health Corbin will also offer a drive-thru clinic at Baptist Health Medical Group – Occupational Medicine located at 95 Bryan Boulevard, Corbin, KY. Scheduled clinics will be September 26 and October 3, 9am to 2pm.  For more information about flu, go to BaptistHealth.com/FluShot.

You may also get a flu shot at Baptist Health Medical Group – Family Medicine locations in Corbin, Williamsburg and Barbourville.

To find the location nearest you, or to check clinic hours, go to BaptistHealth.com/Corbin.

TIME SENSITIVE - Clinics are scheduled for September 26 and October 3.

