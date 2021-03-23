“In an effort to address the new and changing needs of our patients during the pandemic, the Medication Management Clinic, part of the Pharmacy, has created new ways of taking care of our patients to alleviate their fears,” explained Marissa Scent, Pharmacist.
The Medication Management team expanded their service area outside traditional hospital walls and began seeing patients at high-risk for COVID-19 curbside. One of the services performed curbside is INR testing for warfarin dosing. The International Normalized Ratio (INR) is obtained from a finger stick blood sample and is necessary for the management of patients being treated with warfarin, a blood thinner.
The technicians and the pharmacist started going to the patient to perform the finger sticks, POC INR testing, and patient counseling curbside. Using a cart to carry supplies to the curbside, the patient only had to call to let the team know they were there. Patients felt safer getting their INR checked and continued to show up for their drug therapy monitoring appointments. Patients were also better in keeping their appointments for routine INR monitoring to safely continue their anticoagulation therapy.
The patients scheduled for these treatments/therapies no longer had to come through the hospital for services. The Pharmacy recently expanded these curbside services for medication pick-up from the Pharmacy. “We understand our patients’ concerns and want to alleviate them as much as possible. Continuing the care they need to get well is very important and they shouldn’t have to be scared to come to the hospital,” stated Scent.
