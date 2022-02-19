CORBIN, KY (February 18, 2022) Baptist Health Corbin sponsored the London-Laurel County Chamber luncheon on Thursday at the Community Center.
Our guest speakers were, Tracy Bruck, Eds, MSN, RN, CHFN, Captain Bradley Callahan, EMT-P and Parker Eberthauser, EMT from Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County. Tracy talked about recognizing the early signs of a heart attack as well as the different symptoms that both women and men experience. Captain Callahan and EMT Parker demonstrated Hands Only CPR and the importance of access to and use of (AED) Automated External Defibrillators.
Hands Only CPR is only 2 steps to help improve someone’s chance of survival. If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and then press hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of staying alive until help arrives.
Tracy stressed the importance of calling 911 at the onset of symptoms and then having access to the AED until the ambulance service could arrive. Captain Callahan told the group that the survival rate drastically goes up if CPR and an AED are used. For community businesses interested in purchasing an AED, please contact Baptist Health Corbin Marketing department at BRCMarketing@bhsi.com or 606.523-8540.
For more information on Early Heart Attack Care, visit deputyheartattack.acc.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.