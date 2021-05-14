CORBIN, KY (May 14, 2021) – Baptist Health Corbin will begin administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to those ages 12-15 beginning May 14 from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm at the Corbin Center.
Appointments are strongly encouraged through ScheduleYourVaccine.com, although we are taking Walk-ins as well. A parent or guardian must be present during the vaccination to provide consent. An appointment for the booster dose, due 21 days later, will be scheduled during the first dose appointment.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices cleared the vaccine for emergency use for children ages 12 to 15 earlier this week. Children in that age group will get the same doses as those already being given to those 16 and older.
“It’s important for those ages 12 to 15 to get the vaccine, which easy, free and shown to be effective,” said Anthony Powers, hospital president. “We are encouraging parents to vaccinate their youngsters age 12 and older. Getting a vaccination is going to help these young people – and all of us – to regain our lives after a very rough year.”
Determined safe
A clinical trial with more than 2,000 adolescents ages 12-15 was conducted to determine the vaccine’s safety and efficacy for the younger group. Previously, emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine was only for those age 16 and older.
As with adults and older teens, some youngsters experienced symptoms after receiving the shot, including pain at the injection site, fatigue, headaches, chills, muscle pain, fever and joint pain. These symptoms lasted 24 to 48 hours.
Vaccine efficacy was 100% with no COVID-19 cases reported in the group which received the vaccine. Of those receiving the placebo, 18 contracted COVID-19.
The vaccine should not be given to anyone with a history of severe or immediate allergic reaction to a previous dose or component of the vaccine, according to the CDC.
Children or adults with a history of multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 may be vaccinated but should consider waiting until 90 days after the diagnosis of this syndrome.
Why it’s important
Vaccinating children is a key to boosting the immunity level of the general population, and reducing hospitalizations and deaths. As more adults are vaccinated, adolescents 12 to 17 years old are making up a greater proportion of infections, accounting for 9 percent of cases reported in April.
Since the pandemic began, more than 1.5 million adolescents ages 12-17 years have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 13,000 have been hospitalized, according to CDC data.
Baptist Health Corbin is also still taking appointments for those age 16 and above. Our vaccination clinic is open on Tuesday and Friday from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.
