CORBIN, KY (February 26, 2021) Babies born at Baptist Health Corbin during the month of February receive a made-with-love red hat from our volunteers. This red hat is a symbol, reminding our new moms and all women to guard their hearts by making healthy choices. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women – and men – in the United States, accounting for 1 in 4 deaths. Don’t be a statistic.
At Baptist Health Corbin, we care for your heart with our nationally-accredited Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI, cutting edge diagnostic and treatment labs, around-the-clock emergency heart care, cardiac rehabilitation and access to an interventional cardiologist. It’s heart care centered on you.
Be on guard and know the warning signs that your heart is in trouble. Typical symptoms for a heart attack (although each person may experience them differently), include:
- Severe pressure, fullness, squeezing pain and/or discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes
- Pain or discomfort that spreads to the shoulders, neck, arms or jaw
- Chest pain that
- Increases in intensity
- Is not relieved by rest or by taking nitroglycerin
- Happens with any or all of the following additional symptoms:
- Sweating, cool, clammy skin, and/or paleness
- Shortness of breath
- Nausea or vomiting
- Dizziness or fainting
- Unexplained weakness or fatigue
- Rapid or irregular pulse
It can be easy to confuse heart attack symptoms with other medical conditions or problems such as indigestion, pleurisy, pneumonia, heartburn, aches or pains in your chest caused by costochondritis (inflammation and tenderness of the cartilage that attaches the front of the ribs to the breastbone) and other disorders. Don’t take changes, be safe and talk to your healthcare provider about these symptoms.
In an emergency, dial 9-1-1 for assistance. To learn more about heart care and our other services, go to BaptistHealth.com/Corbin.
Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to the residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, McCreary, Harlan and Campbell counties in Kentucky and nearby Jellico, Tennessee. Part of Louisville, Kentucky-based Baptist Health, the hospital offers 24 points of care in a full continuum from inpatient care to rehab services to behavioral health. Services include cardiac, orthopedics, a full range of women’s services, including obstetrics and breast care; wound care, pain management, cancer care, and diabetic treatments.
Formerly known as the Baptist Regional Medical Center, the hospital includes outpatient diagnostic, occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics. Baptist Health has a network of healthcare providers for patients in the Southeast Kentucky area – from Baptist Health Medical Group offices to Baptist Health Urgent Care.
