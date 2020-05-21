Barbara Ann Tinsley, 75, of Flat Lick, passed away Monday afternoon, May 18, 2020 at the Pine Meadows Post Acute in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Emmett and Etta Wilberton Smith born on July 20, 1944 in St. Louis, MO.
Barbara was a former employee of Miller Belts, worked in the cafeteria at Union College and was a member of the Hamilton Chapel Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her Women’s Club, cooking, gardening, attending church and taking care of her fur baby, Mystique.
On December 20, 1968, she united in marriage with Roselle Tinsley in Cincinnati, OH and to this union two children were born.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Julia Viola Bowen and Mildred Lee Smith-Doran and three brothers, Emmett Duke Smith, Kenneth Smith and John Smith.
Survivors include her loving children, Felton Tinsley and fiancé, Elisha Grubb, of Corbin and Melton Tinsley of Flat Lick; two sisters, Elizabeth Smith and Elaine Vaughn and husband, Eugene, all of Cincinnati, OH; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, May 23 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Andrew Baskin, Rev. Pete Clark and Rev. Mark Clark officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Tanyard Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Richard Tinsley Jr., Jerry Paul Cox, M. C. Helton, Braedyn Grubb and Eddie North.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 12 noon until the funeral hour.
All services will comply with current health safety guidelines. Please follow directions of the funeral home staff.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.