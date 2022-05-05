Ms. Barbara Lynn Broughton, 53, of Heidrick, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 28, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Carolyn Warren Broughton born on December 12, 1968 in Knox County.
Barbara was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Laura Smith Broughton and Charlie and Della Hensley Warren.
Survivors include her loving parents, Kenneth and Carolyn Broughton of Barbourville; three sisters, Ethyl Brown and husband, James, of Gray, Regina Broughton of Lexington and Christie McDonald and husband, Brent, of Gray; two brothers, Mike Broughton and wife, Michelle, of Heidrick and Eli Broughton and wife, Tipperi, of Gray; several nieces and nephews, who she dearly loved; among other loved ones and dear friends.
