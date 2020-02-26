The Barbourville Tigers are advancing to the 51st District championship game against the Knox Central Panthers on Friday at Lynn Camp High School.
The Tigers were led by Shawn Vaughn with 20 points. He was followed by Matthew Gray with 18, Jordan Collins with 15, Colby Martin and Dylan Bingham with seven each, Matthew Warren with two and Jonathan Mills with one.
The Wildcats were led by Max Burd with 21 points. He was followed by Jace Boggs with 14, Matt Disney with 13, Jayden Dunn with five, Trevin Burges with three and Spencer Gilbert with two.
The Tigers defeated the Lynn Camp Wildcats 70-58 to punch their ticket to the championship.
Barbourville held a 17-8 lead after the first quarter, however, the Wildcats battled back and took the lead, which they held at the half, 26-23.
After the half, the Tigers’ offense had their best performance of the game, outscoring Lynn Camp 24-15 in the third quarter to take a 47-38 lead into the final frame.
Barbourville almost replicated their offensive performance from the previous period, totaling 23 points in the fourth quarter. Although the Wildcats scored 20 points in the final period, they were unable to overtake the Tigers, allowing Barbourville to secure a 12-point victory, and a berth in the district championship game on Friday.
