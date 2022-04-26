BOUNCING BACK:
After seeing their four game winning streak snapped by Williamsburg, the Barbourville Tigers bounced back with a decisive victory over Pineville, 15-3 on Friday.
Four hits from Sam Buchanan helped lead the way for Barbourville over the Lions. Buchanan doubled in the first, singled in the fourth, singled in the fifth, and singled in the sixth.
The Tigers earned the victory despite allowing Pineville to score three runs in the first inning. Caldwell, Fuson, and Havens each had RBIs in the frame for the Lions.
In the first inning, Barbourville got their offense started. Jacob Lundy drove in one when Lundy singled.
The Tigers scored nine runs in the sixth inning. Ty Clark, Kieran Pearson, Jaxon Collins, Matthew Warren, Jordan Collins, and Buchanan all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Clark earned the victory on the mound for Barbourville. The righthander lasted two innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out one and walking one. Skylar Simpson threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen. Simpson recorded the last 12 outs to earn the save for the Tigers.
Baker took the loss for the Lions. The hurler went five and two-thirds innings, allowing 13 runs on 14 hits and striking out four.
Barbourville racked up 15 hits. Buchanan, Lundy, Pearson, and Clark each had multiple hits for the Tigers. Buchanan led Barbourville with four hits in four at bats. The Tigers tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. Warren led the way with four.
