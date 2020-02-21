In their final regular season game of the year, the Barbourville Tigers emerged victorious in a back-and-forth contest with the visiting McCreary Central Raiders on Senior Night. Head coach Cody Messer elected to start a different line-up than normal, consisting of all seniors.
Each team battled in the first quarter, with the score remaining tight at the first horn, 13-11. McCreary Central limited the Tigers to just four points in the second quarter to hold a six point advantage at the half, 21-15.
However, after taking their first lead of the game at 30-29 on a buzzer-beating jump shot from Colby Martin, a second half comeback propelled by Shawn Vaughn and Matthew Gray allowed the Tigers to hold onto their lead throughout the remainder of the game and secure a six-point victory to close out the regular season.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Shawn Vaughn with 14 points. He was followed by Matthew Gray with nine, Colby Martin with six, Matthew Warren with five, Dylan Bingham and Joseph Smith with four each, J.T. Hall with three, Jordan Collins with two, Michael Smith with one and Dylan Moore with one.
The Raiders were led by Brandon Longmire and Evan Kidd with 14 points each. They were followed by Alex Heath with five, Connor Campbell and Kyle Stephens with four each, and Noah Loudermilk with two.
“When you have a game like this, its high emotion,” said Barbourville coach Cody Messer. “Our seniors came in and gave us a good spark in the first quarter. They played well, and I was tickled to death for them. We had to go back in at halftime and make some adjustments.”
“We had a tough game last night, and I knew our legs would be a little weaker than usual, so we had to do some things to help conserve some of our energy. I’ve got a terrific group of leaders here. There’s not a better class that I can ever think of that has come through. I’m blessed to be able for them to call me ‘coach’, and I’m thankful for that.”
“Like I tell these guys, I’d like to win three in a row from this game forward,” he added. “This district is wide open -- this region is wide open. I think that anybody on any given night can come in and win some games. Hopefully this momentum will help us out moving into the district tournament.”
In their last home game as Tigers, each senior expressed how thankful they are to have dawned the blue and white.
“I’m speechless,” said senior J.T. Hall. “To finish out my career here with a win on our home floor means everything.”
“Like, J.T. said, I’m speechless,” said senior Joseph Smith. “It means everything in the world to me that Shawn gave up his starting position, so that I could start this game tonight and get an opportunity to play more. These are my brothers.”
“It’s an amazing feeling to have a group of brothers like this,” said senior Dylan Bingham. “Just to be able to go out with a win on our home floor means everything. We will always remember that we left on a high note -- hopefully we can continue that.”
“I’ve been playing with this group of guys since eighth grade,” said senior Shawn Vaughn. “
We’ve come a very long way. I’m proud of all of these guys and I love these guys. I would lay my life down on the line for these guys, they’re my brothers. Glad to leave this gym with a win.”
“It feels good to go out there and get that last home win,” said senior Colby Martin. “We can always count on each other, and that’s something I’ve always enjoyed.”
“Like Shawn (Vaughn) said, we’ve been playing together for a long time,” said senior Jonathan Mills. “It’s good to go out with a win like this, with a group like this. That’s the type of brotherhood we have here and that’s how I’ll always remember this.”
With the victory, the Tigers improved to 12-14 on the season. They will take on the Lynn Camp Wildcats on Feb. 26 in the opening round of the 51st District tournament, hosted by Lynn Camp. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm.
