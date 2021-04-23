The Barbourville Independent School Board met last Thursday at 6 p.m. in regular session.
The Board approved an amendment to the previously-approved school calendar. The 2021-2022 year will now end on May 26. It was originally set to end on May 18.
Repairs were approved for various sections of the school roof. These include portions of the old gym, elementary school, and part of the classroom section of the Treadway Center.
A one time bonus of $2,000 was approved for all full time employees. Additionally, premium pay of $40 per hour for certified and $20 per hour for classified employees was approved for performing Summer services.
Further approvals were also given for the school’s nutrition procurement plan and a participation resolution for KISTA financing for a school bus purchase.
