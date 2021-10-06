The Barbourville Tigers soccer team has had their best season in program history. Prior to this year, the Tigers had never won a soccer game. That all changed this season as Barbourville barreled their way to 10 wins prior to the district tournament.
With more momentum than ever before, the Tigers were looking to seize the district crown. However, the Harlan County Black Bears had other plans, downing Barbourville 2-1 in a competitive game.
What appeared to be the game-tying goal was waived off, with the referees citing that the ball traveled out-of-bounds, prior to being netted by Harlan County's own goalkeeper.
After avoiding disaster with the own-goal, the Black Bears held off a fervent Barbourville effort, and posted a 2-1 victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.