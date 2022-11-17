A joint effort aims to help people with necessities and a hot meal later this month.
Barbourville Independent School, in cooperation with local partners will be hosting a community event called “Barbourville Cares” that includes a free meal on November 23. The idea came from BIS Superintendent Dennis Messer and his daughter to do something to help people during the holidays.
The meal will be provided by local churches and more are encouraged to help.
“We’re doing this to show our community we really do care,” said Messer, “during the holidays people really need to know that.”
In addition to the meal, other items such as gloves, underwear, taboggins, socks and some clothing will be given out. The school is accepting donations of NEW socks, underwear and gloves, but not clothing at this time. Donations can be dropped at the school’s central office. Any questions should be directed to Messer at 606-546-3120.
The time for the meal is tentatively set for 4-7:30 p.m. Any changes in time will be announced before the event. The meal will take place in the cafeteria at the school.
