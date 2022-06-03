Barbourville’s senior class, consisting of 38 students, were awarded just under one million dollars in academic scholarships at their senior honors night. This amount includes local scholarships, college and university awards, as well as KEES scholarship money earned throughout high school. Top college and university scholarship recipients include:
● Lillian Partin who received Western Kentucky University’s prestigious Cherry Presidential Scholarship and Governor’s Scholar Award which covers tuition, room and board, as well as fees and living expenses.
● Stephen Smith, awarded Furman University’s Charles H. Townes Scholarship valued at $35,000 per year.
● Michael Smith who was awarded Centre College’s Faculty Scholarship at $30,000 per year.
● Morgan and Taylor Mays who were both awarded a Dean’s Scholarship and Sibling Scholarship valued at $22,201 each at Union College. Our top local scholarship recipients include:
● Emmaleigh Bargo who received scholarships from the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Foundation, KY Farm Bureau, the Mountain Laurel Festival, Miss KY Rifle Scholarship, and the Mountain Lodge #187 and Barbourville Shrine Club.
● Madi Fields who was awarded scholarships from Grace Health, Commercial Bank, Barbourville ARH Women’s Auxiliary, All A Classic Committee, and the WYMT Classic Scholarship.
We are also very proud to announce that Parker Middleton received $80,000 in tuition assistance from the United States Air Force as part of his enlistment package as has chosen to serve his country with a career in the military.
Congratulations and best of luck to all the members of the Barbourville High School Class of 2022 as they embark on their journey into higher education and the workforce!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.