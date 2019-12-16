The Barbourville Community Choir will perform this Thursday, December 19, at 7 at Union College’s Conway Boatman Chapel. The Show will feature performances of Christmas classics like “Silent Night,” “This Holy Night,” and many more.
Director Christopher Hubbs said the show wouldn’t be possible without the choir’s many sponsors, “we couldn’t do it without them,” he said. The choir is entirely composed of volunteers who “sing because they like to.”
Singers and musicians come from all around to perform. Folks from London, Corbin, McCreary county, and Williamsburg join many Knox Countians for the show. Hubbs said the choir was for “people who enjoy to sing.”
The 2019 concert is sponsored by Bowling Family Pharmacy, Commercial Bank, Hometown Bank, Edward Jones, Knox Florist, Knox Funeral Home, and Pope Lumber. The show is free to all however donations are appreciated.Barbour
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.