Tuesday night looked to be a prime matchup between two of the better teams in the 13th Region as Barbourville traveled to South Laurel. Throughout the first half, it was a tightly contested game. However, as the second half wore on the Cardinals were able to pull away for the win with a final score of 59-43.
Despite the loss, the Tigers were able to get valiant efforts from key contributors. K.T. Turner led the way for Barbourville with 13 points on the night. Travis Scott was able to put up 12 points in the contest, and Matt Warren contributed 10 points in the game.
The Cardinals were led by Caden Jones who scored a game high 15 points in a winning effort. Eli Grover added 14 points on the scoreboard for South Laurel and Ashton Garland contributed 10 points, respectfully. The game set Barbourville at 9-7 on the season while South Laurel moved to 13-5.
