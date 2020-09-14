The Barbourville Lady Tigers were off to a 2-2 start prior to running into Williamsburg in the All "A" Classic Tournament. The Lady Jackets of Williamsburg defeated the Lady Tigers 2-0 in straight sets.
Alexis Woolum led the way for Barbourville with four kills, five assists and eight digs. She was followed by Aubrey Woolum with four digs, Tessa Hillard with three digs and two aces, Kailey Napier with two digs, April Roark with one kill, one block and two assists, Sydney Jones with one kill and one dig, Lauren Smith with two digs, and Morgan Logan with one dig.
Barbourville coach Rachel Andrews was very complimentary of the Williamsburg team.
"Williamsburg was a great team, which we knew stepping onto the court," she said. "They beat us in the serve receive game. They had great all around players. My girls let their errors get the best of them. We are still learning to shake off the previous point, and to make the next one better. It was a great game by Williamsburg."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.