A local freshman is seeking the title of USA Mullet Champion for the teen division. He’s hoping that people will vote for his “Kentucky waterfall”.
Leonard “L.D.” Brown of Artemus is a 14-year-old student at Barbourville High School, and this year’s USA Mullet Championship is his second attempt at the coveted title.
“I’ve always thought mullets were cool, but back three years ago when I started to let my hair grow there were very few and I decided to give it a try,” he said.
Brown learned about the contest through social media. “My mom’s friend saw the contest online through Facebook” he said, adding, “so last year was my first competition; I came in at sixth place in the finals last year and wanted to give it another try.”
Brown says he is one of 84 contestants competing in the Teen Division of the USA Mullet Championship contest this year.
The contest runs through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022. Voters may vote once per day on the website each day. Vote at https://mulletchamp.com/2022-teens-division-voting/
If he is victorious, Brown will join the likes of celebrities who brought mullets to the forefront such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Mel Gibson, and Bono.
