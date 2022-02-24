The Barbourville Independent School Board approved its 2020-2021 audit report during its monthly meeting on February 17.
The district received clean opinions from the auditors for the last fiscal year. The auditor detailing the report stated that the scores were “the best you can get.” The report covered state and federal controls for funding and the district as a whole. “This was a very good job by Jennifer and her staff,” noted the auditor.
Superintendent Dennis Messer stated that he was very proud of the district staff for the clean report. “I want to commend them on their hard work,” he said.
The board heard a first reading of the 2022-2023 school calendar. Multiple versions were put forward to be considered. A second reading is required to adopt a calendar. As in previous years, surveys were conducted regarding calendar preferences.
Next, the board approved the Family Resource Youth Service Center Continuation Program Plan. The plan aims to add more mental health programming for students and staff as well as new physical activity programs. These additions were drawn from a needs assessment. Another focus will be on general hygiene; it was noted that sickness had been the district’s biggest factor in regards to truancy.
The board voted to approve advertising to bid on a new vehicle for the board. The new vehicle could be used for things such as meetings and conferences that board members may need to attend. For the first time in three years, the district will advertise for bids for banking services. The district will also be moving to surplus excess weight room equipment after recent renovations.
Changes were approved to board policy regarding financial disclosure requirements for free or reduced lunch. The change takes away these requirements as all students now receive free lunch at the school, making the disclosures unnecessary. In another policy related action, the board adopted a procedure form for a previously adopted policy. The board also approved payment for a site survey related to the future building connection project on campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.