Barbourville Independent ‘Family Friendly School’

FRANKFORT, KY – For the last year, a network of Kentucky schools has worked to enhance family engagement in their communities as part of the Family Friendly Schools certification from the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools. Barbourville Independent was one of nine schools served by Partners for Rural Impact to be honored in a celebration in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort on Monday, Nov. 14.
Amon Couch, associate vice president for PRI Appalachia, offered thanks to the schools in the PRI service region who earned the distinction: “Congratulations and best wishes to all the schools that have received this recognition. It is truly a testament to the commitment of our schools that they engaged in this critically important work of serving families and making family relationships a high priority in the service of students. In our rural communities, we know that when schools and families are active partners with one another, great things happen for our kids. We are proud that nine of 32 schools certified in this first year come from Eastern Kentucky, and we’re grateful to have supported their work along the way.”
Eastern Kentucky schools that earned certification are:
Barbourville Independent School
Duff-Allen Central Elementary School (Floyd)
Floyd Central High School
Harlan Independent Schools
Highland-Turner Elementary School (Breathitt)
Menifee Central K-8
Pine Knot Elementary School (McCreary)
Pulaski County High School
Williamsburg City School
Thirty-two schools across the state earned this certification in 2022, the first year for schools to apply.
The award ceremony kicked off the second annual statewide Family Engagement Week in Kentucky, which runs from Nov. 14 to 18.
“It’s a time for schools, families and communities to come together and celebrate their partnership for student success,” said Rochelle Garrett, associate vice president of family partnership at PRI.
Virtual and in-person events are planned across the commonwealth to honor the contributions that families make to their children’s education. Activities include Family STEM Nights, thank-you cards from students to their parents and proclamation signings by principals and superintendents.
“When families are involved in their student’s education, research tells us that students do better at school, have better attendance and are more likely to attend college,” said Garrett.
For more information about Family Engagement Week in the region, contact Grace McKenzie at grace.mckenzie@partnersrural.org. To learn more about bringing Family Friendly Schools certification to your community, contact Brooke Gill at brooke.gill@prichardcommittee.org.
Partners for Rural Impact is a national organization committed to rural student success with a focus on accelerating impact across rural America, home to the bulk of places in persistent poverty in the country. PRI works with partners from urban communities to move toward the ultimate goal of an America where all kids — regardless of zip code, income, background or ability — are successful.
