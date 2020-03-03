The Barbourville Independent Board of Education voted to accept an offer of assistance from the School Facilities Construction Commission.
The funds are earmarked for construction and renovation purposes.
The board voted to accept $6,051 from the SFCC during their meeting on Tuesday, February 25.
The SFCC is a state agency that “provides an equitable distribution of state funding for school construction and technology based on the unmet needs.”
