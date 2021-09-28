Last Friday, the Barbourville High School Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) Career Association held its initiation and installation ceremony.
62 students were sworn in under the guidance of JAG BHS Specialist Cathy Sue Smith.
15 officers were sworn in at the ceremony; they include President Max Lambert, Vice-President of Leadership Development Aimee Woolum, Vice-President of Career Development Ryker Jordan, Vice-President of Social Engagement Cage Mills, Vice-President of Civic Engagement Samuel Moore, Vice-President of Community Service Tanner Smith, Vice President of Social Media Hannah Smith, Secretary Sadie Gambrel, Treasurer Danielle Arthur, and Class Representatives Ethan Hamilton, Jacob Lundy, Dawson Miracle, Jordan Collins, Mariah Mills, and Tyrece Clark.
