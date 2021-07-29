Teddy Scott

A Knox County man was arrested last Friday after police say he slapped a bagger at IGA in Barbourville.

Barbourville Police responded to a call of a male subject assaulting another male at IGA around 5:30 p.m. Per his arrest report, the officers witnessed 48-year-old Teddy Scott slap a bag boy in the checkout lane he was going through. 

Scott was noted as screaming and cussing before hitting a checkout line. Police apprehended Scott in the parking lot and placed him under arrest. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on charges of fourth degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. 

Scott was released on Monday after posting a $1,500 bond. He plead not-guilty the same day during his arraignment and was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on August 24.

