On August 28, 2021 at approximately 2:45 am Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones received a complaint of a man wearing camouflage clothing attempting to steal catalytic converts from vehicles on Sandy Branch in Flat Lick.
The caller advised the man was riding a bicycle and also could be driving a dark colored pick-up. At approximately 3:30 am Deputy Jones observed a dark colored vehicle with one head light traveling on Evergreen Road in Flat Lick. After conducted a traffic stop, Deputy Jones observed a bicycle in the bed of the truck and that the operator was wearing camo clothing. Deputy Jones arrested Charles Drury age 41 of Barbourville, KY charging him with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, One Headlight, No Registration Receipt and Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License.
Charles Drury was also wanted on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-under $500 and Criminal Trespassing-3 rd Degree. The arrest warrant was taken by Deputy Elijah Broughton as a result of his investigation into the theft of a chain saw from a residence on August 12, 2021.
Charles Drury was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
