Barbourville man arrested for assault, reckless driving

A Barbourville man has been arrested on multiple charges including two counts of fourth-degree assault, reckless driving, and first-degree wanton endangerment.
The Barbourville Police Department was dispatched to Walmart on March 31 for a report of alleged domestic violence. The caller had advised the authorities that Timothy Lowe had left the scene.
The attending officer observed Lowe in a black Chevy Silverado pulling a trailer that had lost a wheel.
The truck had made contact with an electric pole, splitting it in two, causing the transformer to explode.
Police made contact with a female victim who stated that she and the accused got into an arrgument over an infant and that Lowe had struck her several times, with her then hitting him back.
The officer then made contact with three other witnesses, who also stated that Lowe had struck the victim after an argument.
A juvenile also advised the officer that he had gotten out of the vehicle in an attempt to help the female when Lowe struck him as well. The juvenile also advised the officer that he struck back in self-defense.
The witnesses then told the officer that Lowe got in his truck and sped off, hitting a vehicle with a woman inside, causing the trailer to lose a wheel.
The officers observed camera footage from Walmart of the incident, confirming the victims’ statements.
The officers also observed through the video, Lowe getting into his truck and speeding off through the parking lot, nearly running over three individuals and striking a vehicle with one occupant.
Lowe is currently lodged at the Knox County Detention Center and is due in court on April 11.
