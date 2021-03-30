Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France along with CSO Brian France arrested Troy Partin age 52 of Barbourville, KY on Saturday afternoon March 27, 2021 at approximately 3:35 PM.
The arrest occurred off South Stewart Rd., approximately 10 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject passed out in a vehicle in a business parking lot there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a male subject apparently passed out in the vehicle. After this individual was awakened, an investigation was conducted and this subject was determined to be under the influence.
Troy Partin was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of Laurel County correctional center.
