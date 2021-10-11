On October 11, 2021 at approximately 1:25 pm Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith along with deputies arrested Dewayne Swafford age 46 of Barbourville, KY on a Fugitive Warrant from Hall County Georgia for Aggravated Assault with a Handgun, Assault, Theft by Taking and a Probation Violation.
Dewayne Swafford was wanted on a Knox County Indictment Warrant for Assault-4 th Degree and Persistent Felony Offender I. He was also wanted on two Knox County Arrest Warrants for Assault-2 nd Degree and Assault-4 th Degree along with two Knox County Bench Warrants for failure to appear on two counts of Assault-4 th Degree charges.
Dewayne Swafford was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center,
